Utrust (UTK) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $128.21 million and $5.21 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00060009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.93 or 0.00755847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00084357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00042387 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

