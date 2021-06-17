Utz Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UTZ shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

