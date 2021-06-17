Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.300-10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.

Shares of VMI traded down $6.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.42. The stock had a trading volume of 148,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $104.80 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

VMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.33.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

