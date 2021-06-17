Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.47 million-126.62 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:VALN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.05. 2,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,748. Valneva has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $31.33.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

