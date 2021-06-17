Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,706. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.94. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $113.78 and a 52 week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

