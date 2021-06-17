Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Paracle Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Paracle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 617,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 5.8% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

VWO traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $54.21. 140,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,251,480. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

