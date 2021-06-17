Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) is Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,065,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.3% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 5.65% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $310,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $5,568,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 35,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,705,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.57. 6,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,543. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $113.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

