Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGC. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,985,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7,208.1% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 125,926 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,470,000 after purchasing an additional 94,829 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,644.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 65,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 173,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 62,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $149.58. The company had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,208. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.69. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $105.82 and a 52-week high of $150.81.

