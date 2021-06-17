Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 102.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 6.3% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

VTIP remained flat at $$52.11 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,212. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

