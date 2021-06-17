Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.18% of Varex Imaging worth $141,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 83,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 264,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.96. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.