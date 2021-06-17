Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CMO Sells $127,950.50 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 5th, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 352 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $93,624.96.

Shares of VEEV traded up $7.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $305.36. 605,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,205. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.39. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.85 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 120.70, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

