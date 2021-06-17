Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-452 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $427.46 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.490-3.490 EPS.

NYSE VEEV traded up $8.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $306.18. 21,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,594. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.55. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $224.06 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.65.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,872 shares of company stock worth $4,407,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

