Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock.

VNTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.52.

Shares of VNTR opened at $5.56 on Monday. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.79. The company has a market cap of $592.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. Equities analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

