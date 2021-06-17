Veritaseum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,430.00 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $63.42 million and approximately $1,430.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for $29.50 or 0.00077522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00061277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00024952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.16 or 0.00767721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00084324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00042361 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

