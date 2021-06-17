Vidulum Price Up 20.3% Over Last Week (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 17th. Vidulum has a total market cap of $280,524.95 and $248.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vidulum has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001325 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 99.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

