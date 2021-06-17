Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Short Interest Up 21.6% in May

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 13th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 226,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VMD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

VMD stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92. Viemed Healthcare has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 50,959 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 126.1% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,917,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,267 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $18,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 283.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 234,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 27,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

