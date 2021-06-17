Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

