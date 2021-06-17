Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Raised to C at TheStreet

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $625.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.39. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.