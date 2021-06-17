Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 million, a P/E ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100,004 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

