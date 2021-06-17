Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $812.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to announce $812.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $810.00 million and the highest is $815.00 million. Vishay Intertechnology reported sales of $581.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

VSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

VSH traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 32,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,336. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

