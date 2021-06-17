Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Down 6.2%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.91 and last traded at $19.93. 13,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 518,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vital Farms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

The stock has a market cap of $846.46 million and a PE ratio of 81.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $400,999.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $165,387.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,832 shares of company stock worth $14,462,919 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vital Farms by 10,337.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

