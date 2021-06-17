Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of IGD opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

