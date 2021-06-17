VP (LON:VP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $869.75

Shares of Vp plc (LON:VP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 869.75 ($11.36) and traded as high as GBX 878 ($11.47). VP shares last traded at GBX 868 ($11.34), with a volume of 8,110 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 869.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.17. The firm has a market cap of £347.74 million and a PE ratio of -74.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from VP’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. VP’s payout ratio is -215.52%.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

