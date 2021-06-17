Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $15,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

NYSE VMC traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.80. 8,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,491. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $111.51 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

