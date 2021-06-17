Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Acquires 108,537 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,537 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Sonoco Products worth $41,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $66.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

