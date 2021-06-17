Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Buys 260,464 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 628,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,464 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $44,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 61.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EAT opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2,942.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,129 shares of company stock valued at $21,152,412 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

