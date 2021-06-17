Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,574 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of SiTime worth $33,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of SiTime by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.83.

In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $295,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $111,663.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,369 shares of company stock worth $5,707,408. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $118.25 on Thursday. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $151.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.50 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

