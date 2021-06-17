Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $43.37 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,943 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Paychex worth $43,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 217,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Paychex by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Paychex by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Paychex by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 348,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,452,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $103.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $105.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

