Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 148,464 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 998,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,464 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $40,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,301,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,576,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,549,000 after acquiring an additional 917,853 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,498,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,640,000 after acquiring an additional 61,180 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,265,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,761,000 after acquiring an additional 78,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYF stock opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

