Warburg Research Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €25.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. freenet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.20 ($26.12).

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €22.70 ($26.71) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €21.40. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

