Warburg Research Analysts Give ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) a €56.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on ZEAL Network and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on ZEAL Network and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

ZEAL Network stock opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of €20.00. ZEAL Network has a 12 month low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a 12 month high of €24.40 ($28.71). The company has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

