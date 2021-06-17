Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WRTBY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

WRTBY stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.