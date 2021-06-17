Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Holdings Raised by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 745,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $38,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WASH. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

WASH opened at $55.17 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $955.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,320 shares of company stock worth $395,746. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.