Waterstone Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

WSBF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.16. 449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,023. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. Analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

