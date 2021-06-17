Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the May 13th total of 3,770,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 957,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,652,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,297,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after buying an additional 741,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 570,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $351.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WVE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

