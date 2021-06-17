Waves Enterprise Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001155 BTC on exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $18.27 million and approximately $397,961.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00058649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00141911 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00180521 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.14 or 0.00899371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,759.45 or 1.00135203 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

