WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 82,150 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 0.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Canadian National Railway worth $282,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Shares of CNI traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.23. The company had a trading volume of 67,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,434. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

