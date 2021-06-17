WCM Investment Management LLC Has $34.74 Million Stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,182 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $34,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,851.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

CRMT stock traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,189. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.47 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.67.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.