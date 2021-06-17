WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,145 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.41% of EMCOR Group worth $25,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 35.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 42,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after acquiring an additional 69,569 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in EMCOR Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EME stock traded down $4.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.52. 2,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.