WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,249 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $19,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $31.09. 2,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.19.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.207 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.