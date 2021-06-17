WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 456,198 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,933,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 456,198 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.55% of Yandex worth $123,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 16.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,287,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,989,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on YNDX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

YNDX stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.12. The stock had a trading volume of 50,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,963. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 131.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.93. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

