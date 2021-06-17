WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,563 shares during the period. Ferrari accounts for 0.9% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $345,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RACE. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.13.

NYSE:RACE traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,200. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.50. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $166.33 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.