WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 1,462,176 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,942,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,462,176 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 10.3% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,778,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $118.88. 170,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,451,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.68. The company has a market cap of $616.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $55.27 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

