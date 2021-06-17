WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Short Interest Down 17.5% in May

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the May 13th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

WEC stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.38. 39,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,405. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.07.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,612,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,810,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 131,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,073,000 after buying an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.