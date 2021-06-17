Wedbush Raises Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $320.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $305.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $258.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.65.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after buying an additional 691,739 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,932,000 after purchasing an additional 141,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 115,874 shares during the last quarter.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

