Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) recently:

5/27/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $53.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $42.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Vista Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vista Outdoor Inc. develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear. The Company operates in two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its product consist of binoculars, laser rangefinders, riflescopes, trail cameras, archery accessories, blinds, decoys, game calls, gun care products, mounts, powder, reloading equipment, targets, target systems, safety and protective eyewear, fashion and sports eyewear. The company’s product portfolio include Bushnell(R), Primos(R), Bollè(R), Serengeti(R), Cèbè, RCBS(R), Hoppe’s(R), Uncle Mike’s(R), Gold Tip(R), Weaver(R) and Tasco(R). Vista Outdoor Inc. is headquartered in Utah. “

4/19/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

