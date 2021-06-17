Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.05.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $80.80 on Monday. Welltower has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

