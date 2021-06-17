WeOwn 1-Day Volume Tops $29,556.00 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $29,556.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WeOwn has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00060182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00025891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.25 or 0.00756554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00042189 BTC.

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

WeOwn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

