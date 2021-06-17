Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the May 13th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE EMD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.84. 178,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,869. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.