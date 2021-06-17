Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives $92.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.19. 5,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,194. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,857,000 after buying an additional 41,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,682,000 after buying an additional 38,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after purchasing an additional 168,049 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at $153,283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,844 shares during the period. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

